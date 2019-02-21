VC takes care of business and advances to Final Four

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles are advancing to the Final Four for the third year in a row after beating St. Mary's 55-47.

The Division IV Final Four will be played in Alexandria. They will play No. 2 Houma Christian, who won 64-24. The date has not been determined.

It came down to free throw shooting for the Lady Eagles, who were only ahead by two points with a minute to play in the game.

The Lady Eagles made four free throws in the final 32 seconds of the game. Seniors Ainsley Mallet and Jay Demouchet canned the freebies when it counted.

In the fourth quarter, VC made 10 out of 12 free throws. Mallet and Demouchet were a cool 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. Mallet led with 16 points and Demouchet had 15.

In the game, VC made 23 out of 30 free throws.

Kelli Frith finished with eight points.