VC too much for Erath

ERATH - After a 7-0 first quarter lead, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles scored 27 points in the second period and cruised to a 47-0 victory over the Erath Bobcats.

The Eagles, who are ranked at No. 9 in the Class 1A poll, racked up 394 total yards while the VC defense held EHS out of the end zone for four quarters.

VC senior quarterback Drew Lege threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns. In only two games, Lege has thrown for just over 600 yards.

VC head coach Broc Prejean was able to get his second career win as a new head coach. This was his first shut out win, something he did not expect.

“We liked our athletes against their athletes,” said Prejean. “We liked some of the matchups. Coach (Travis) Blaize made some great play calls early in the game. We were throwing to wide open receivers.”

Lege had a hand in VC’s first four touchdowns.

In the first quarter, he threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Derouen.

In the second quarter, Lege ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Three minutes later, Lege completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Saul Dartez. John Robert Alums kicked his second extra point that made it 20-0.

Still in the second quarter, Lege completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to JP Summers, and Allums nailed the kick for a 27-0 lead. That touchdown was made possible thanks to VC defender Alec Broussard, who got an interception the play before.

The defense even got into the scoring act. With 41 seconds left in the first half, Ashton Belaire picked off EHS quarterback Gabe Primeaux and ran it back for a touchdown.

Travin Moore Jr. had a 51-yard touchdown run late in the third period.

VC’s final touchdown was a 13-yard TD pass from VC’s future quarterback, Mikie Bazar to C.J. Briggs which pushed the score to 47-0.

John Robert Allums had a busy night. He kicked four extra points and caught eight passes for 58 yards.

Saul Dartez had three catches for 95 yards and a score for VC. C.J. Briggs had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown for VC.

For Erath, Trent Bristo had 19 carries for 53 yards. Primeaux completed 9 out of 16 passes for 86 yards, and he also ran for 29 yards.