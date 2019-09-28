VC's Josh Sagrera has breakout game against Kaplan

Vermilion Catholic junior Josh Sagrera had his breakout game Friday against the Kaplan Pirates.

He helped the Eagles beat Kaplan 25-22.

It is no secret that Sagrera is blessed with speed and endurance thanks to inheriting the genes of his parents - Anne and Craig.

In only his second game as a kick returner, Sagrera took it to the house on the first play of the game. The Pirates kicked off to Sagrera, and he saw the middle of the field was full, so he bounced outside and got a great block from Moe Maxile to open up a hole. Then the Sagrera running genes took over, and he scored a touchdown.

“When I crossed the endzone, the feeling was amazing,” said Sagrera. “I had a headache.”

Sagrera’s TD-run went for 87 yards, and it set the tone for the Eagles and Sagrera.

Throughout the game, his named was called on the PA system. Playing strong safety, the junior had at least 10 tackles, including a big stop on a two-point conversion attempt by Kaplan with less than a minute to play in the game.

On offense, he had two carries for 16 yards. One of those carries was a 15-yard touchdown run in the third period. Add two receptions for 17 yards to go along with his 87-yard kick off return, 15-yard TD run and sprinkle in 10 tackles, and you have the making of a breakout star for VC.