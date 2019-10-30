Article Image Alt Text

Vermilion Catholic Eagles still at No. 3

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 8:50am

Class 5A

1. John Curtis (10) 8-0

2. Catholic-BR 8-0

3. Rummel 7-0

4. West Monroe 7-1

5. Acadiana 8-0

6. Hahnville 8-0

7. Alexandria 7-1

8. Zachary 5-2

9. Captain Shreve 7-1 NR

10. Airline 6-2

Others receiving votes: East Ascension 17, Haughton 15, Thibodaux 6, Destrehan 3, Dutchtown 3, Walker 3, Mandeville 3, Slidell 2, Central-BR 1.

Class 4A

1. Lakeshore (9) 8-0

2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-2

3. Karr 5-2

4. Neville 5-2

5. Bastrop 7-1

6. Assumption 7-1

7. Carencro 7-1

8. Northwood 5-2

9. Eunice 6-2 NR

10. Leesville 6-2

Others receiving votes: Tioga 22, Evangel 17, Breaux Bridge 13, Westgate 10, Minden 7, DeRidder 2, Warren Easton 1.

Class 3A

1. St. James (8) 8-0

2. Sterlington (2) 7-0

3. Loranger 8-0

4. Iota 7-1

5. Madison Prep 7-1

6. University 5-3

7. Union Parish 5-3

8. Marksville 7-1

9. De La Salle 4-3

10. Caldwell Parish 7-1

Others receiving votes: Loyola 19, Bossier 12, Lake Charles Prep 8, Baker 6, Jena 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, Carroll 2.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (9) 7-1

2. Notre Dame (1) 6-1

3. St. Charles 7-1

4. Newman 7-1

5. Ferriday 7-1

6. Amite 6-2

7. Dunham 7-1

8. Many 5-3

9. Catholic-New Iberia 5-3

10. Pine 6-2 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentwood 20, Episcopal-BR 11, Lakeview 2, Red River 2.

Class 1A

1. Calvary Baptist (9) 8-0

2. Ascension Catholic (1) 7-0

3. Vermilion Catholic 7-1

4. Southern Lab 4-3

5. Ouachita Christian 7-1

6. Oberlin 8-0

7. Oak Grove 5-3

8. West St. John 4-3

9. Opelousas Catholic 7-1

10. Haynesville 5-3

Others receiving votes: Country Day 24, Cedar Creek 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 4, Grand Lake 2, White Castle 1.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019