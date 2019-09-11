The VC players shake hand after upsetting Catholic High.
Vermilion Catholic moves up to No. 3 in Class A
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (9) 1-0
2. West Monroe (1) 1-0
3. Catholic-BR 1-0
4. Rummel 1-0
5. East Ascension 1-0
6. Zachary 0-1
7. Acadiana 1-0
8. Destrehan 1-0
9. Alexandria 1-0
10. Haughton 1-0
Others receiving votes: Ruston 16, Scotlandville 13, Slidell 10, Captain Shreve 8, Terrebonne 8, Parkway 6, John Ehret 5, Jesuit 4, Live Oak 1, East St. John 1.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (4) 1-0
2. Karr (5) 0-1
3. Lakeshore 1-0
4. Neville 1-0
5. Evangel (1) 1-0
6. Leesville 1-0
7. Warren Easton 1-0
8. Northwood 1-0
9. Eunice 1-0
10. Plaquemine 1-0
Others receiving votes: Carver 17, Landry-Walker 12, Assumption 9, Breaux Bridge 8, Bastrop 3, Tioga 3, Pearl River 3.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (6) 1-0
2. St. James (2) 1-0
3. University (2) 1-0
4. St. Martinville 1-0
5. Union Parish 1-0
6. Iota 1-0
7. Lake Charles Prep 1-0
8. Hannan 0-1
9. Kaplan 1-0
(tie) De La Salle 0-1
Others receiving votes: North Webster 24, Jena 11, E.D. White 8, Baker 6, Caldwell Parish 4, Jewel Sumner 3, Loranger 1, Marksville 1, Madison Prep 1.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (7) 1-0
2. Amite (2) 1-0
3. Lafayette Christian 1-0
4. Newman 1-0
5. Many (1) 0-1
6. Catholic High 0-1
7. St. Charles 1-0
8. St. Helena 1-0
(tie) Kentwood 0-1
10. Ferriday 0-1
Others receiving votes: Welsh 24, Dunham 19, Rosepine 8, Kinder 7, East Feliciana 5.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Southern Lab (4) 1-0
2. Oak Grove (2) 0-1
3. VC (3) 1-0
4. Country Day 1-0
5. Haynesville 0-1
6. Calvary Baptist (1) 1-0
7. Ascension Catholic 1-0
8. Ouachita Christian 1-0
9. Logansport 0-1
10. West St. John 0-1
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 13, Oberlin 8, Montgomery 8, Basile 7, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Frederick 2.