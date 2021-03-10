Vermilion Catholic's Lege taking his talent to Ave Maria University

The best passer in Vermilion Parish has found a place to continue his talent.

Drew Lege has thrown for 9,110 yards in four years at VC, which is more yards than anyone else in the parish.

On Monday, he signed a letter of intent to play for Ave Maria University, which is located in Naples, Florida (on the Gulf of Mexico side across from Miami).

The signing was held in the VC gymnasium surrounded by football players, family and friends.

Ave Maria University is a private Catholic institution that was founded in 2003. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 1,129,

Lege was glad he found a place to continue his education. Early in the 2020 football season, Yale offered to give him a scholarship and he accepted. However, things changed because of COVID-19. Due to COVID-19, the NCAA said seniors in all sports could return for an extra year. Yale and other universities found themselves having to keep their scholarships for seniors who returned for the fifth year.

Yale took back its scholarship offer.

Lege had two more scholarship offers. One was from Ave Maria and the other was from Louisiana College in Pineville, La.

The Lege family visited Ave Maria during the hard freeze last month and liked what they saw.

“The weather was beautiful during the freeze,” said Lege. “It was perfect timing.”

When Lege arrives, Ave Maria will have five quarterbacks on the roster. There will be two seniors, two redshirt freshmen and Lege.

Ave’s starting QB, Will Tale, a two-year starter at QB, will take advantage of the NCAA allowing seniors to return for another year. He will return one more year. He has thrown for an average of 1,100 yards a season.

One person who was all smiles with Lege signing was the VC quarterback coach, Bobby McDonald. McDonald coached Lege for the last three years. McDonald played quarterback for Nicholls State in 1987-88.

“Drew has developed into a smart young man,” said McDonald. “He picks the game up and is very coachable. He is a great kid.”

For four years, Lege never played behind a large offensive line. McDonald taught him the way to be successful at quarterback with limited protection is to get rid of the football quickly.

“In our scheme, we want him to get rid of the ball quick. He also has a great ability to read defenses, and see it, understand it and deliver it made him very successful,” McDonald added.

Lege and McDonald did have conversations about what was the best college for him to attend. Other universities wanted him to walk-on in hopes he could win a scholarship in a year or two.

“Wherever Drew needs to be happy, that is where he needs to go,” said McDonald. “Wherever he goes, it does not matter. It will be good for him. He will develop friendships and get a good education.

“Drew will then be set for life.”