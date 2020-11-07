Kaplan has easy time against Crowley

KAPLAN - If you decided to stop at the concession stand right when the Kaplan game began, the odds are you may have missed Kaplan’s first touchdown.

The Pirates scored the first three times the offense touched the football and they were leading 22-0 by the end of the first period.

When the game ended, Kaplan had a 59-13 win over Crowley on Friday.

“I saw some positive things,” said KHS head coach Steph Lotief. “We played with enthusiams. I will go back and look at the film to see other positive things we did.”

The Pirates ran the ball well and finished with 228 yards rushing.

Caden Campisi had eight carries, for 136 yards and he scored two touchdowns. Campisi’s TDs were for 35 yard and 54 yard runs.

Drake LeJeune put the Pirates ahead in the first quarter with three TD runs of 27 yards, 36 yards and 26 yards.

He averaged 25 yards a carry in the game. LeJeune had five carries and rushed for 101 yards and three scores.

While the ground game was working, the defense decided they wanted to get into the scoring act.

Defensive back Cooper Guidry jumped up in the air at midfield and came down with a pick six. He intercepted the ball and ran it back 47 yards for a touchdown.

Still in the same quarter, Hayes Abshire, playing defensive back, also wanted to score a touchdown. With 20 seconds before half, Abshire picked off a pass and he ran it back 65 yards for a touchdown.

The Pirates had two pick six plays in the second quarter.

“It is about time. We have been waiting on our defense to score and tonight they did,” said Lotief.

You also know things were going Kaplan’s way when they made a 31 yard field goal by kicker Britt Bass. Bass also kicked two extra points, Guidry joined the kicking show because he kicked an extra point.

The Pirates will put their 15-year winning streak over Abbeville on the line against the Wildcats Friday in Abbeville.