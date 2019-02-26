Couple united in holy matrimony

Miss Gabrielle DeJean and Mr. Aaron Green were united in marriage during a ceremony on February 23, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiated the wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Zany and Stephanie Huntsberry DeJean of Abbeville. Her maternal grandparents are Shirley Huntsberry and the late E.J. (Mickey) Huntsberry. Her paternal grandmothers the late Irene DeJean and Rose Evans.

Parents of the groom are Aaron Briggs of Abbeville and Rochelle Green Bell of Houston, TX. His grandparents are Sandra Kelly of Houston, TX and the late Warren Green, Sr. of Lafayette.

The bride wore an elegant Mori Lee lace dress with sleeves. She carried a bouquet of burgundy roses mixed with calla lilies.

Maid of honor was England Tallamore, cousin of the bride. Matron of honor was April Hollier, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids included Kristina Orphe, sister-in-law of the bride and Amanda Francis, cousin of the bride. They wore long navy blue dresses with lace top and carried bouquets of burgundy roses. The flower girl was Kyra Vallot, nice of the groom and godchild of the bride. She wore a navy blue dress with a wine satin ribbon and carried a similar version if the bridesmaid’s bouquet.

Best man was Curtis Antoine, brother of the groom. Groomsmen included Gabriel DeJean, twin brother of the bride; Kirk Daigle and Dillon Wright, cousins of the groom. The ring bearer was Noah Jules, godchild of the bride.

A reception was held at St. Theresa Holy Family Center.

The couple will reside in Lafayette.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Erath High School and the groom is a 2012 graduate of Abbeville High School.