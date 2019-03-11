Miss Caitlyn Picard becomes Mrs. Dahlin A. Brasseaux

Miss Caitlyn Anette Picard of Maurice and Mr. Daelin A. Brasseaux of Nunez were joined in marriage on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at L’eglise in Abbeville.

The 6 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Eric Toups.

The bride is the daughter of Christina and John Dayries of Maurice, LA and John and Toby Picard of Sulphur, LA. Her maternal grandparent is Ronald Suire and step-paternal grandparents are Barbara Dayries of Lafayette, LA and the late Huey Dayries, paternal grandparents are Janice Picard of Sulphur, LA and the late Joseph Picard Jr.

The groom is the son of Dwight Jr. and Sandy Brasseaux of Nunez, LA. His maternal grandparents are Diana and Wendell Broussard of Nunez and the late Terry Hebert.

Escorted by her father and step-father, the bride wore a gown found exclusively at A-Nets Bridal Boutique. The delicate Venetian lace flowed from the soft sweetheart neckline throughout the sheath silhouette. A classic corset encloser enhanced this lovely design. Finally, a sweep chapel length train completed the unforgettable effect. She wore a fingertip length veil adorned with lace and carried a bouquet of green and white roses, white ranunculus and eucalyptus.

Logan Boykin, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Alana Bourroughs and Kennedy Suire, cousins of the bride and Bailey Landry, friend of the bride.

The attendants wore steel blue crinkle chiffon halter sheat dresses graced with a high neck, a grosgrain ribbon tie and a flounce at the bodice. They carried white vendella rosed with blue thistle and eucalyptus.

Broc Trahan, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Charlie Gallusser, brother of the bride and Elliot Brasseaux and Montana Brasseaux, brothers of the groom.

A reception was held at L’eglise in Abbeville.

Upon their return from a wedding trip to Cabo San Lucas, the couple will reside in Nunez, LA.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of the groom, was held at the Erath Community Center on Friday, March 8, 2019.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of North Vermilion High School and a 2016 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelors Degree.

The groom is a 2013 graduate of North Vermilion High School.