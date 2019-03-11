Woods - Davenport united in marriage

Miss Shaley Danae Woods and Mr. Ja’Qwaylon “Jay Jay” Davenport were joined as one on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Gueydan at the Gueydan Civic Center. Their union was blessed and officiated by Minister Donnie Bolden, Jr.

The bride is the daughter of Charles and Tina Woods, the granddaughter of Clarence “Ninny” and Hilda “Ma-Mut” Woods, Lawrence “Manny” and Leona Bertrand all of Gueydan. She’s a 2010 graduate of Gueydan High School and a 2012 graduate of SLCC Crowley, LA.

The groom is the son of Kmeshia Davenport of Abbeville and Joseph “Pato” Despaine of Lafayette. His grandparents are Juanessa Green, George (Betty) Williams, Wilmer “Buffy” Baudoin all of Abbeville, the late Henrietta Wiggins of Lafayette and Hearese Littleton of Orange, TX. He is a 2011 graduate of Abbeville High School, a 2013 graduate of New Mexico Junior College and a 2015 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor in General Studies and a minor in Social Sciences.

The bride wore an elegant off-white Sweetheart Madeline Gardner dress and carried a bouquet of white and off-white Hydrangea flowers.

Her maid of honor was her cousin and best friend Tioni Woods. Her bridesmaids included Jasmine Dozier, Lilly Meaux, Kaily Breaux, Brittany Bertrand, Keara Charles, Tiffany Grant, Sierra Boudreaux and Tyra Adams.

They wore beautiful royal blue one shoulder gowns by Vera Wang complimented with grey and white wrist corsages. Her flower girl was her adorable daughter Zavanna who wore an off-white Yuanlu Vintage dress and carried a basket filled with blue rose petals.

The best men of the groom was his brother Delontra Fields, Jr. and best friend Tiremone Williams. His groomsmen included the brother of the bride Colton Woods, long life friends Denzel Scott, Kevin Scott, DaJuan Smith, Akeem Lewis, Deundrick Cormier, D’Andre Hawthorne and David Broussard. The ring bearer was the grooms God son Traidyn Williams. These gentlemen wore Heather Grey Clayton tuxedo’s with royal blue vests.

The reception followed the ceremony at the Gueydan Civic Center. Music was provided by DJ Russ.