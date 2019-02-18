Krewe de la Chambre Royale introduces royal court members

The Krewe de la Chambre Royale recently held their 19th Mardi Gras Ball ‘Midnight in the Orient’ on Saturday, February 9, at the Gueydan Civic Center. The royal court members are front row, Brent Richard and Anna Lafosse. Middle row, Ashley Breaux, Katie Romero, Queen Amalie; Maureen Vallo, King Jean Pierre; Joseph Bishop, Tam Saltzman and Janice Petry. Back row, Shawn Theriot, Darren Romero, Jason Thibodeaux and Judd Breaux.