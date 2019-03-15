Alexis Stelly went 4-for-4 and knocked in eight runs for Abbeville. She was also the winning pitcher for the Lady Cats.

Desiree Henderson batted three times in one inning. She had two singles and a double in the fourth inning.

Abbeville Lady Wildcats score 15 runs in 4th inning, win 20-9

Fri, 03/15/2019 - 8:55am

