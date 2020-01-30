Article Image Alt Text

Abbeville’s Zontre Scott made seven out of seven free throws from the free throw line against David Thibodaux High School on the road. In the last two games, Scott has scored a combined 57 points and AHS has won both games.

Abbeville sweeps David Thibodaux on the road

Thu, 01/30/2020 - 9:18am

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020