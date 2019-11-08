Ryan Richard looks for running room during last week’s game against Crowley. Richard is expected to play quarterback tonight against Abbeville. He finished the game at quarterback last week because starter Luke LeBlanc was injured. Part of a district title within Erath’s reach Fri, 11/08/2019 - 9:32am PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Part of a district title within Erath’s reach